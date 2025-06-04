Iraq unveils bold strategy to curb poverty through six-sector plan

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to launch a sweeping five-year anti-poverty strategy aimed at protecting vulnerable communities through targeted action across six vital sectors, the Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Ministry Spokesperson Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi confirmed the strategy’s completion, describing it as a multi-dimensional roadmap that addresses healthcare, education, housing, basic services, income generation, and food security.

“For the first time, the plan also includes a dedicated pillar to tackle climate-related risks—such as drought, desertification, and climate-driven displacement—particularly in areas with fragile populations,” he added.

The implementation will reportedly be shared among key ministries, including Health, Education, Higher Education, Labor and Social Affairs, and Housing and Construction, in coordination with local administrations and the private sector.

He confirmed that the final draft has been fully prepared and will be officially announced once administrative and technical procedures are complete.

While Iraq’s national poverty rate has reportedly dropped from 21.5% in 2022 to 17.6% in 2024, according to the ministry, the situation remains dire. Experts attribute the country’s broader economic strain to the cumulative effects of war against ISIS, the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental degradation, and entrenched corruption.