Iraq’s inflation slips for second consecutive month

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s inflation eased for the second straight month, with the consumer price index slipping 0.1% in July, the Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

Spokesperson Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi reported that annual inflation in July 2025 was 1.2% lower year-on-year, driven by declines in sectors covering nearly 90% of household spending.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 1%, led by sharper falls in fish (4.1%), vegetables (2.9%), fruit (1.8%), and dairy and eggs (0.7%), while smaller declines were recorded in communications (0.1%), recreation and culture (0.7%), miscellaneous goods and services (0.3%), and household equipment (0.1%).

Six categories posted gains, with housing up 0.8%, health and transport rising 0.3% each, tobacco increasing 0.5%, and both clothing and restaurants edging up 0.1%, as education costs remained flat.

Al-Hindawi noted that core inflation—excluding fuel, cooking gas, and fresh produce—dropped 0.8% compared to July 2024.