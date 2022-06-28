Inflation rate in Iraq settles at 0.2% in May, Ministry of Planning says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning said on Tuesday that the monthly inflation rate rested at 0.2% in May, compared to the previous month.

"May 2022's report demonstrated that Iraq maintained April's 0.2% inflation rate. In May 2021, the inflation rate in Iraq was 5.4%," the Ministry said.

The Ministry's Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that food accounts for 30% of the regular family's expenditures.

The prices of household materials rose by 1.9% in total; the prices of entertainment and culture services went up by 1.5%.