Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Inflation rate in Iraq settles at 0.2% in May, Ministry of Planning says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-28T09:32:03+0000
Inflation rate in Iraq settles at 0.2% in May, Ministry of Planning says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning said on Tuesday that the monthly inflation rate rested at 0.2% in May, compared to the previous month.

"May 2022's report demonstrated that Iraq maintained April's 0.2% inflation rate. In May 2021, the inflation rate in Iraq was 5.4%," the Ministry said.

The Ministry's Central Bureau of Statistics said in a statement that food accounts for 30% of the regular family's expenditures.

The prices of household materials rose by 1.9% in total; the prices of entertainment and culture services went up by 1.5%.

related

Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Date: 2022-01-25 10:34:38
Iraq emerges among China's top five gasoline importers

Iraq tops the list of Importers from Isfahan

Date: 2020-09-30 10:20:10
Iraq tops the list of Importers from Isfahan

Lebanese banks close their branches in Iraq

Date: 2022-05-24 09:09:23
Lebanese banks close their branches in Iraq

Iraq commits its pledges to OPEC+

Date: 2020-09-02 06:42:24
Iraq commits its pledges to OPEC+

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 08:07:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Date: 2022-03-05 11:29:33
Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Iraq exports first shipment of civil jet fuel

Date: 2021-09-09 17:19:08
Iraq exports first shipment of civil jet fuel

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Date: 2021-01-30 06:50:29
Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January