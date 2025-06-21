Iraq sees marginal inflation rise for May

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded a slight uptick in its monthly inflation rate for May 2025, rising by just 0.1% compared to April, the Ministry of Planning announced on Saturday.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry’s spokesperson, said that the increase was detected by the ministry’s Central Organization for Statistics and Geographic Information Systems.

He added that annual inflation also saw a moderate rise, climbing 1.5% compared to May 2024.