Iraq’s inflation eases in June as food, housing prices decline

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Consumer prices in Iraq fell in June, driven by lower food and housing costs, the Ministry of Planning said on Saturday.

Monthly inflation dropped 1.2% compared to May, while annual inflation eased 0.6% from June 2024, according to ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi. The figures were based on field surveys conducted by the Central Statistical Organization across all provinces.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the largest monthly drop, falling 1.7%. Tobacco and housing each declined by 2.1%, while clothing and footwear edged up 0.1%.

Transport prices fell 0.6%, and restaurant and hotel costs dipped 0.1%. By contrast, entertainment and culture rose 0.9%, and miscellaneous goods and services climbed 0.4%. Health, education, and household equipment prices remained unchanged from the previous month.

Core inflation—which excludes volatile items such as fruits, vegetables, fuel, and cooking gas—also declined, down 0.7% year-on-year.