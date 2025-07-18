Iraq suspends officials over deadly Wasit fire

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry took legal and administrative measures against several officials and employees in connection with the deadly fire in Wasit province.

The fire broke out on July 17 inside a commercial complex in downtown Kut, the capital of Wasit province. The blaze claimed dozens of lives and left several others injured.

In a statement, Brigadier General Miqdad Miri, head of the ministry’s Relations and Media Directorate, announced that preliminary findings revealed “clear negligence” by a number of individuals.

Miri also noted that 17 employees have been suspended from duty pending the completion of the investigation and three officers have been placed in custody.

These actions were taken in accordance with the Penal Code and under the authority granted to the investigative committee, he added, pointing out that the committee’s work is ongoing and that final findings will be publicly disclosed upon completion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the formation of a high-level investigative committee, led by the Interior Ministry, to determine accountability and uncover the causes of the incident.