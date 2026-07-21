US condemns Iran attacks on Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States denounced on Tuesday the repeated Iranian strikes on Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to a State Department spokesperson.

The spokesperson told Shafaq News the attacks "are an egregious violation of Iraq's sovereignty," and Washington strongly condemns them.

Iran did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

Erbil continued to face aerial attacks and interceptions on Tuesday. Explosions sounded over the city in the evening as air defenses fired interceptor missiles and downed explosive-laden drones near the US consulate. Erbil airport briefly suspended flights before resuming operations, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question