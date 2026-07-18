PUK's Talabani condemns Iran attacks on Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani condemned Iran's overnight strike on sites in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday.
The Kurdistan Region’s emergency agencies and defense forces have mobilized all their capabilities to ensure security, Talabani noted, adding, “An attack on one is an attack on all.” He also urged residents to remain calm, stay vigilant, and follow instructions from the security authorities.
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According to Talabani, the Erbil does not seek to escalate the conflict but warned that its restraint “should not be mistaken for a lack of resolve or ability.” He added that authorities are coordinating with allies and partners to ensure a measured and decisive diplomatic and defensive response.
کوردی | عربي | ENGشەوی رابردوو، ئاسایش و سەروەریی نەتەوەکەمان رووبەڕووی پێشێلکارییەکی گەورە و قبوڵنەکراو بووەوە. هێرشێکی موشەکی بالیستی، کە لە ئێرانەوە هاوێژرا، نیشتمانەکەمان و هێزە ئەمنییە قارەمانەکانمانى کردە ئامانج.لە سەرووی هەموو شتێکەوە، کاری هەرە لەپێشینەمان بریتییە لە…— Bafel Jalal Talabani (@Bafeltalabani) July 18, 2026