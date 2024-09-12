Kurdish Deputy PM hails Iranian President's visit as a "historic opportunity" to strengthen ties

Shafaq News/ Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), described the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian to the Region as a "historic opportunity" to bolster relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a statement on Thursday, Talabani emphasized that the visit reaffirms the longstanding ties established by the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, and offers a significant chance to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

After arriving in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Pazeshkian visited the mausoleum of Jalal Talabani, laying a wreath and signing the guestbook. He then proceeded to Debashan, where he held talks with Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), alongside party leaders. The discussions focused on key issues, including regional security and the presence of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Al-Sulaymaniyah's border areas.