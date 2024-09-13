Iranian President discusses achievements of Iraq visit

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian, upon returning to Tehran after a three-day tour of Iraq, revealed the key outcomes of his visits to various Iraqi cities, including Baghdad, Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, and Basra.

During the trip, he held bilateral talks and discussed cooperation between the two nations.

Pazeshkian emphasized his commitment to following the principles of Imam Ali, stating, "By implementing the teachings of Imam Ali, we can achieve justice, eliminate discrimination, and root out favoritism and corruption from society."

Highlighting the importance of unity among Islamic nations, the president noted that exchanging experiences fosters growth, creativity, and better governance within Muslim societies, stressing that unity would strengthen markets and improve strategic thinking.

In discussions with Iraqi officials in Baghdad, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, Pazeshkian said they welcomed the possibility of investments and facilitating visits between the countries. The president underscored the goal of fostering unity and mutual understanding through his diplomatic engagements.

Throughout his meetings with Iraq's political leaders, including the president, prime minister, parliament, judiciary, and political parties, both sides expressed their respective goals, resulting in 14 signed memoranda of understanding. The most significant outcome was the decision to develop long-term strategic plans, to be finalized in future visits.

Addressing Iranian investors in Iraq, Pazeshkian announced that "the Minister of Economy had been tasked with resolving ongoing challenges faced by investors." He also discussed infrastructure projects, including the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, which will be pursued vigorously.

Pazeshkian concluded by highlighting the importance of establishing better transportation links between Muslim nations, specifically facilitating travel to religious cities like Mecca, Madinah, and others.

Reflecting on his spiritual visits to Najaf and Karbala, the president said he "donned a hat and mask during his pilgrimage to avoid disrupting the people," praising the outcomes of his trip as "vital steps toward fostering unity and aligning with the policies of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."