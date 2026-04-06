Iran claims regional strikes on US and Israeli-linked targets

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday said it carried out missile and drone strikes targeting sites in Kuwait, Baghdad, and northern Iraq as part of the 98th wave of Operation True Promise 4.

The IRGC noted in a statement that its aerospace forces targeted Al-Adiri base in Kuwait, describing it as a launch point for threats against Iran, and claimed the operation destroyed positions used for helicopter deployment and US troop presence.

Drones, it added, struck five locations in northern Iraq used by Iranian opposition and armed groups, while also claiming to have hit a UAE-Israeli joint drone production facility and aircraft at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The group further said it targeted Israeli and US-linked infrastructure in multiple locations, including sites in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Be’er Sheva, and Petah Tikva, as well as petrochemical facilities and military positions.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said Iranian air defenses intercepted and downed multiple drones over Iranian territory, including an MQ-9 drone over Isfahan in central Iran, adding that another US–Israeli drone was shot down over Lorestan province.

Iranian naval forces struck an Israeli container ship, identified as SDN7, with a cruise missile, causing a fire onboard, while also targeting the US amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), which it said was forced to withdraw.

The IRGC warned that it is “closely monitoring maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf waters,” vowing a “decisive response” to any hostile movement.