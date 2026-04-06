Iran rejects ceasefire in 10-point response to US proposal

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday sent a 10-point response to the United States outlining its demands to end the war and rejecting a temporary ceasefire, state-run IRNA reported.

Citing a source, IRNA said the response was finalized after two weeks of high-level reviews and delivered via Pakistan, and includes calls to lift sanctions, ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, advance reconstruction, and end the conflict across the Middle East, including Iraq and Lebanon.

A US official described Iran’s response as “hardline and unclear,” casting doubt on prospects for a diplomatic resolution, according to Axios. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei earlier today accused Washington of sidelining diplomacy, saying Iran’s response, not revealed at the time, reflects its “clear red lines” and national interests.

US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire or reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at Tuesday 8:00 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. GMT the following day), after an earlier 10-day ultimatum. He warned he could target infrastructure vital to civilians if no agreement is reached, while Iran has threatened to respond with attacks on Israel and US-linked infrastructure in Gulf countries.