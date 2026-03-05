Russia calls for pause to US-Israel-Iran war

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday proposed a temporary halt to the US-Israel-Iran war to prevent further civilian casualties in the Middle East.

In a statement, Lavrov warned against the conflict spilling over to Gulf states and said Tehran gains nothing from the ongoing escalation. He also accused Washington of seeking to remove Iran’s government, saying the United States believes the Iranian leadership “has no right to exist.”

Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said there are no dedicated bilateral contacts between Moscow and Washington on the Iran crisis beyond discussions held in multilateral international forums.