Iraqis rush to stock food and medicine as regional war fears grow

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqis have begun stockpiling food, medicine, and household fuel as fears grow that the widening regional confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States could disrupt supply chains and push prices higher, residents and traders told Shafaq News.

Since Saturday, when the United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran targeting military and nuclear facilities and senior officials, shoppers across Baghdad and other cities have crowded markets to secure essential goods in case the conflict escalates.

Residents say the atmosphere has triggered precautionary buying reminiscent of earlier crises.

Mohammed Ali, 35, told Shafaq News that the current regional tensions are pushing many families to prepare for potential disruptions. “The situation in the region and the political tensions affecting Iraq require taking precautions to avoid any food crisis, even if it is temporary,” he said, noting that grocery stores and supermarkets have become noticeably crowded with shoppers stocking up.

Um Dunia, 60, pointed out that the instability reminds her of the economic sanctions period during the 1990s, prompting families to prepare for possible shortages. “Everyone suffered during those years, so people are trying to take precautions now by storing food,” she explained, adding that many households are also purchasing medications for chronic illnesses or routine treatments in case prolonged conflict disrupts supply chains. “People are thinking about the possibility that the war could last and affect the market and the availability of food and medicine.”

Um Ibrahim, 50, said families are also storing cooking gas and kerosene to avoid possible fuel shortages if the conflict expands. “Some people focus on food and medicine, while others are storing fuel…War can bring surprises, and prices could double if it continues or spreads.”

Government officials, however, have sought to calm concerns, emphasizing that Iraq’s economic and food reserves remain stable despite the regional tensions.

Mazhar Mohammed Saleh, financial advisor to caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, told Shafaq News that Iraq currently possesses strong economic buffers that help maintain stability in the short and medium term.

“The country has strategic food reserves sufficient for a year or more, alongside a strong agricultural harvest season that supports food security and reduces the impact of supply chain disruptions.” He also noted that Iraq’s self-sufficiency in petroleum derivatives helps limit pressure on foreign currency reserves while supporting stability in transportation, energy supply, and domestic prices.

According to Saleh, Iraq’s foreign currency reserves currently cover more than a year of imports, a level considered comfortable under international economic standards. He said the reserves help secure financing for essential goods, strengthen confidence in monetary stability, and reduce the likelihood of sharp exchange-rate fluctuations.

Saleh added that markets also maintain stocks of durable goods that can meet demand for extended periods, reducing immediate pressure on imports and limiting inflation risks linked to shortages.

Despite the reassurances, some traders warn that supply disruptions could begin affecting prices if regional trade routes remain restricted.

Ali al-Kaabi, a food trader in Baghdad’s Jamila market, told Shafaq News that local prices may rise in the coming days due to the closure of borders with Iran and several neighboring countries, combined with disruptions to shipping routes.

“The closure of border crossings with Iran and other countries has clearly reduced the flow of food and consumer goods,” he said, noting that Iraqi markets rely heavily on imports from those countries.

Al-Kaabi added that current warehouse stocks may not be sufficient if the situation continues for an extended period.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also complicated the situation by raising shipping and insurance costs and delaying cargo deliveries,” he explained. “This will eventually reflect directly in the final prices paid by consumers.”

He warned that Iraq’s limited domestic production leaves the market vulnerable to external disruptions.

“There is no real local alternative that can compensate for these shortages because national industry is largely inactive and does not meet the market’s needs,” he said, predicting that prolonged border closures could trigger gradual price increases beginning with basic food commodities.

Authorities in both Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region have continued to reassure the public that food supplies remain secure.

Earlier, Iraq’s Ministry of Trade said the food situation in the country remains stable and under control, stressing that there are no signs of shortages in local markets following the recent military escalation. Officials in the Kurdistan Region also called on residents to avoid panic buying.

Nawzad Ghafour, head of the al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told a press conference attended by Shafaq News that food and essential goods remain widely available in warehouses and markets.

“All essential goods needed by citizens are available, and new shipments are expected to arrive in the coming days,” Ghafour said, urging residents not to purchase excessive quantities that could lead to waste or unnecessary price increases. He also warned traders against exploiting the situation by raising prices.

Meanwhile, Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade in the Kurdistan Region, said authorities have already distributed the January food ration and stocked warehouses with supplies for February and March.

“Our warehouses contain large quantities of essential goods, and even if no new shipments arrive for six months, there will be no shortage of daily necessities.”

Kamil added that inspection committees are monitoring market prices and will impose penalties on traders who violate regulations, including fines ranging from 50,000 to five million Iraqi dinars, temporary shop closures, and legal investigations.

Authorities also said that more than 67 tons of expired food products were destroyed during the first half of Ramadan and that fines exceeding 20 million dinars were imposed on violators as part of ongoing market oversight efforts.

Officials stressed that the temporary closure of border crossings with Iran is a precautionary measure and that alternative import routes are being used until trade returns to normal.