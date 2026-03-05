KRG denies claims of arming Kurdish parties for deployment to Iran

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday denied reports claiming that the Kurdistan Region was involved in arming Kurdish opposition parties and sending them into Iranian territory.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said, “These reports claiming that the Kurdistan Region is involved in a scheme to arm and send Kurdish opposition parties into Iranian territory are completely untrue, and we categorically deny them.”

He stressed that Iraqi Kurdistan “is not part of any campaign to expand the war or tensions in the region, also urging the Iraqi federal government and the international community to intervene to stop attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and to help protect its territory and people.

Earlier, Axios and Fox News, citing US officials, reported that thousands of Iranian Kurdish fighters had launched a ground offensive into northwestern Iran. However, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US military was not arming any rebellion inside Iran, though he noted that other parts of the US government could be involved in separate activities.

A senior official from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan (Society of Revolutionary Toilers) told Shafaq News that claims circulating about opposition forces moving into Iran were “false and baseless.”

Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, later said in a statement that “not a single Iraqi Kurd has crossed the border.”

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also called on Thursday for keeping the Kurdistan Region out of the escalating regional conflicts.