Iraq's Central Bank: Foreign currency reserves at $97.4 billion at end of 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s foreign currency reserves fell to $97.433 billion by the end of 2025, down from $100.367 billion a year earlier, according to official statistics released by the Central Bank of Iraq.

The bank said the reserves were equivalent to about 126.661 trillion Iraqi dinars at the end of last year, compared with 130.347 trillion dinars recorded in 2024.

The data also showed that reserves in 2024 had already declined compared with 2023, when they reached $111.736 billion, equivalent to 145.257 trillion dinars.

According to the central bank’s figures, gold holdings accounted for 31.488 trillion dinars of the total reserves, while external investments amounted to 93.266 trillion dinars.

Cash holdings in the Central Bank of Iraq’s vaults were valued at about 1.907 trillion dinars.