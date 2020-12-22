CBI sales dropped by 43.5% in today’s auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq announced, on Tuesday, selling 113 million dollars, with the participation of 22 banks.

The auction of the Central Bank of Iraq registered a drop in the sales by 43.5% to reach 113,494,784 dollars covered by the bank at a base exchange rate of 1460 dinars per dollar, compared to last Sunday, when sales reached 200,507,000 dollars.

113,294,784 dollars were allocated to support offshore funds in the form of transfers and appropriations. The remaining 200,000 dollars were distributed in cash that was fully covered by the bank at an exchange rate of 1460 dinars per one dollar.

None of the 22 banks made any offers to sell dollar in the currency auction.