For the fourth day in row, CBI sales continue to drop

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq sales of hard currency declined today, Wednesday, for the fourth consecutive day this week, as it recorded a more than 6% decline.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent stated that the Central Bank of Iraq sales in the foreign currencies auction dipped today by 6.6% to reach 14,540,239 dollars. The bank covered those amounts at a base exchange rate of 1460 dinars per dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 12,754,239 dollars were allocated to enhance assets abroad in the form of transfers and appropriations, while 1.3 million dollars were distributed in the form of cash amounts fully covered by the bank at an exchange rate of 1460 dinars per one dollar.

According to our correspondent, four banks met the requests to enhance the assets abroad, while only one bank covered the cash requests.