Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Urges resolution on Kurdistan salaries and Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ During a celebration marking the founding anniversary of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in Baghdad, Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of the movement, called for urgent action in resolving salary concerns for public sector workers in the Kurdistan Region and expediting the selection of a new Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Al-Khazali, in his speech, pointed out the challenges facing the government led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, mainly the Global Coalition presence in Iraq, the monetary sovereignty, combatting corruption, investment, and Kurdistan's employees' salaries.

"One of the challenges Al-Sudani's government faces is removing foreign military forces, including the forces of the Global coalition and Turkish forces," Al-Khazali said, stressing the need for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country.

"Achieving monetary sovereignty would be achieved by having Iraq exercise complete control over its finances in line with its interests. In this regard, it is essential to combat financial and administrative corruption in state institutions, recover embezzled funds, especially during the previous government era led by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and hold those responsible accountable."

Concerning investment, Al-Khazali urged to continue activating investments and the private sector to "provide employment opportunities for the Iraqi people and ensure a decent standard of living for them."

Furthermore, the Secretary-General called on the Iraqi government to "resolve the salary issue for our noble Kurdish people in Kurdistan in a manner that guarantees them a decent living as Iraqi citizens with rights guaranteed by the constitution."

He also urged for a "decisive resolution" regarding the selection of a new Speaker of Parliament, stating, "This issue, which has been delayed for too long, we hope that the Sunni political forces will exert their efforts to conclude this matter by presenting a candidate for this position."