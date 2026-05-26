Najaf rice farmers return to fields after three years

Shafaq News- Najaf

Farmers in al-Mashkhab district, Najaf province, have launched field preparations for the rice (Shalab) planting season, resuming cultivation after more than three years of disruptions caused by severe water shortages.

Abu Ali al-Fatlawi, a farmer, told Shafaq News that preparations are underway on plots of up to 100 dunams (10 hectares) planted with Anbari and Jasmine* varieties. "Farmers are counting on this season after difficult years that hit agricultural output hard."

Al-Fatlawi described a multi-stage process that begins with laser-leveling the land, followed by seed broadcasting and water releases, each phase requiring sustained labor and continuous expenditure borne by the farmer. Rising input costs, chronic electricity shortages, and fertilizer supply gaps are compounding the financial pressure, he said, calling on relevant authorities to revise the agricultural plan and increase support for farmers to ensure a successful harvest.

Read more: Iraq’s wheat fields no longer guarantee bread

On pricing, al-Fatlawi said Anbari rice reached approximately 5,000 Iraqi dinars per kilogram (about $3.82) in recent months. “A strong domestic harvest this season could push the price down to around 2,000 dinars per kilogram, relieving pressure on consumers.” He stressed that supporting Iraqi farmers and securing irrigation requirements is essential to protecting rice cultivation, which is Iraq's most strategically significant crop, particularly across the Middle Euphrates region.

Last Thursday, the ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources jointly launched the summer season agricultural plan, allocating cultivation across more than 1.237 million dunams: 361,900 dunams for rice, 293,000 dunams for yellow corn, and 582,392 dunams for summer vegetables. The ministry said the plan accounts for farmers' economic conditions by prioritizing high-yield, drought-tolerant varieties. Formal cultivation operations and water management are scheduled to begin on June 20.

1 hectare = 10 dunams.

*Anbari is a long-grain, aromatic rice prized across the Arab world and grown primarily in Iraq's Middle Euphrates region. The Jasmine variety, also known as Thai Hom Mali, is a long-grain variety of fragrant rice. Its fragrance, reminiscent of pandan and popcorn, results from the rice plant's natural production of aroma compounds.