Iran calls US plan “unrealistic,” rules out temporary ceasefire

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected a US proposal delivered through mediators as “excessive and illogical,” confirming it has prepared a formal response to be announced when necessary.

During a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said a 15-point US plan had been conveyed via Pakistan and other “friendly countries,” calling it “unusual and unrealistic” and stressing that Iran’s reply was based on its national interests and clearly defined red lines.

He described US activities in Iran as “terrorist acts” showing that diplomacy has effectively been removed from its agenda, noting that indirect exchanges through mediators remain ongoing.

While ruling out the idea of a temporary ceasefire, arguing it would “serve as preparation for continuing the crime,” he called instead for a full end to the war with guarantees against its recurrence. “We are currently focused on defense, and decisions on war and peace are taken in accordance with the constitution,” he added.

Addressing recent developments, he suggested a reported US operation south of Isfahan may have aimed to seize enriched uranium, saying the landing site was far from the location claimed by US officials and describing the operation as a “complete failure.”

US President Donald Trump had extended his deadline for Iran by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff at Tuesday 8 p.m. ET after an earlier 10-day ultimatum, warning he could target infrastructure vital to civilians if no agreement is reached, while Iran has threatened to respond with attacks on infrastructure in Israel and Gulf countries.

According to Iranian media, Tehran has linked any ceasefire or return to negotiations to a set of conditions, including ending all attacks and targeted killings, securing binding guarantees against renewed conflict, establishing an enforceable mechanism for financial compensation, reaching a comprehensive regional settlement that includes allied factions, and formally recognizing Iran’s sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: War with Iran: Dangerous repetition of history, but with even less preparation