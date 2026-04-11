Tehran confirms start of negotiations with US in Islamabad

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday indicated that negotiations with the United States in Islamabad are already underway, noting that Tehran has conveyed its positions through meetings with Pakistani officials.

Speaking to state television, spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that discussions effectively began upon the delegation’s arrival the previous night, describing the phase as “historical and sensitive,” with Iranian diplomacy engaged at a critical juncture.

Any ceasefire must be clear and explicit, Baqaei stressed, warning that violations would prompt an immediate response, while affirming that Iran’s armed forces remain on high alert.

He also reiterated Tehran’s demand to extend the arrangement to Lebanon, pointing to coordination between Islamabad and Beirut to ensure coverage across all fronts.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, to halt the war that began on February 28 and has killed more than 3,000 people in Iran, according to the country’s forensic authority.

Pakistani officials said Lebanon was included, while US President Donald Trump described Israeli activity there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the framework.