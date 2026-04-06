Yemen’s Houthis hit southern Israel with cruise missiles and drones

Yemen’s Houthis hit southern Israel with cruise missiles and drones
2026-04-06T16:07:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Monday said they “successfully” carried out an attack targeting Israel, using a salvo of cruise missiles and drones.

On X, spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the operation, conducted in coordination with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian army, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, targeted Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), along with additional locations described as “vital and military sites” in southern Israel.

The group had targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the Yaffa area on Saturday using a fragmentation ballistic missile and multiple drones.

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