Yemen’s Houthis hit southern Israel with cruise missiles and drones

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Monday said they “successfully” carried out an attack targeting Israel, using a salvo of cruise missiles and drones.

On X, spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the operation, conducted in coordination with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian army, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, targeted Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), along with additional locations described as “vital and military sites” in southern Israel.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية مشتركة مع الحرس الثوري والقوات المسلحة الإيرانيةوالمقاومة الإسلاميةفي لبنان وذلك بدفعةمن الصواريخ المجنحةوالطائرات المسيرة استهدفت أهدافا حيوية وعسكرية للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة أم الرشراش جنوبي فلسطين المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/yY88Ts4V1F — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) April 6, 2026

The group had targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the Yaffa area on Saturday using a fragmentation ballistic missile and multiple drones.