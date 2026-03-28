Houthis: Attacks on Israel will continue

Houthis: Attacks on Israel will continue
2026-03-28T08:25:06+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis group (Ansarallah) vowed on Saturday to continue launching attacks on Israel until “aggression” against Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine comes to an end.

Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group’s responsibility for carrying out the first military operation against Israel during the current war that started on February 28, using ballistic missiles targeting “sensitive” sites.

Earlier today, the Israeli army intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

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