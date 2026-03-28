Houthis: Attacks on Israel will continue

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis group (Ansarallah) vowed on Saturday to continue launching attacks on Israel until “aggression” against Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine comes to an end.

Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the group’s responsibility for carrying out the first military operation against Israel during the current war that started on February 28, using ballistic missiles targeting “sensitive” sites.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت أهدافاً عسكرية حساسة للعدو الإسرائيلي جنوبي فلسطين المحتلة وذلك بدفعة من الصواريخ الباليستية. pic.twitter.com/OKuGCAk5MQ — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) March 28, 2026

Earlier today, the Israeli army intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.