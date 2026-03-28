Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Jerusalem

The Israeli army intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, Israeli media reported on Saturday, marking the first such incident since the start of the ongoing war.

Air raid sirens sounded in the southern cities of Beersheba and Dimona, as well as other nearby areas, following the detection of the missile.

On Friday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces (Ansarallah) said they are ready to enter the war directly alongside Tehran if the conflict expands or if US and Israeli forces use the Red Sea for operations.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن إعلان الموقف من العدوان الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على إيران ودول محور الجهاد والمقاومة - 27 مارس 2026م. pic.twitter.com/UhUujg7yCs — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) March 27, 2026

No official statement has been issued by the Houthis confirming responsibility for the launch.