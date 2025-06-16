Yemen doubles down on Iran support

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Supreme Political Council President Mahdi al-Mashat declared full support on Monday for Iran’s right to defend its sovereignty.

Speaking to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), al-Mashat, also a senior Houthi leader, condemned Israeli actions as unchecked aggression and faulted global powers for ignoring international law.

“No charter grants anyone the right to unleash their rabid dog at will,” he said, warning that if the international system collapses under pressure from “Zionist [Israeli] servants,” power alone will decide outcomes.

Al-Mashat also accused Western powers of weaponizing international law rather than defending it. “We will take all necessary steps to secure peace and stability.”

He called on nations committed to peace to reject what he described as “Zionist expansionism,” cautioning that continued silence would only deepen instability.

Ties between Iran and Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) have grown over two decades through ideological and military cooperation. While not a formal proxy, the Houthis are considered one of Tehran’s key allies in the region.

On Saturday, the group claimed its first direct missile strike in support of Iran’s Operation True Promise 3, launched in response to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. The Houthis reportedly fired Palestine-2 ballistic missiles at Israeli positions in Yaffa.

Earlier, Houthi political bureau member Abdullah Al-Nuami told Shafaq News, “The group will stand firmly with Iran and will never abandon it in the face of any American or Israeli aggression.”