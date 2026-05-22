Kirkuk’s Qorya: A historic hub facing infrastructure challenges

Residents of the Qorya district in Kirkuk describe the area as one of the city’s most prominent historic and commercial neighborhoods, maintaining its social and economic relevance over generations.

Abbas Quriyali, a resident, said the market in Qorya is constantly busy, attracting people from all over the city, adding that the area “reflects the coexistence of Kirkuk’s diverse communities, and many families have long-standing ties to the market.”

Another resident, Mohammed Omar, emphasized the market’s economic role, saying it provides jobs for many young people, shop owners, and street vendors. “Simplicity and its popular character are what make it unique.”

Metin Cengiz, also a local, described Qorya as “Kirkuk’s true artery, uniting Turkmen, Kurds, and Arabs in one neighborhood,” highlighting the district’s longstanding social cohesion.

Architectural expert Abdulrahman Ali noted that Qorya is among Kirkuk’s oldest neighborhoods, with traditional architectural features reflecting the city’s identity and history. He stressed the need for carefully planned urban development that preserves its heritage while meeting residents’ needs. “The district still has traditional houses, markets, wooden lattices, balconies, and narrow alleys,” Ali said, pointing out that the infrastructure is aging and heavily trafficked. He also added that a recent building collapse, which killed one young woman and injured four, underscores the urgent need for rehabilitation. Ali emphasized that preserving historic neighborhoods requires comprehensive planning, including engineering and public service improvements to ensure safety while maintaining the area’s historical character.

The market remains lively from early morning through the evening, with vendors’ voices mingling with shoppers, reflecting the district’s vibrant street life. Many residents from surrounding neighborhoods rely on Qorya daily due to its variety and affordable prices.

Kirkuk Provincial Council member Ahmed Ramzi Kuberlo told Shafaq News that the council works to preserve the neighborhood’s architectural style as part of the city’s heritage, while implementing infrastructure projects including road paving and essential service improvements. “Caring for historic and popular areas is part of our broader plan to safeguard Kirkuk’s urban and social identity.”

Read more: Discover Iraq: Kirkuk, a city of oil, culture, and conflict