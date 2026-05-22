Iran's stability depends on ethnic recognition, says Komala representative

Shafaq News- Washington

The long-term stability in Iran depends on recognizing the country’s ethnic and national diversity, Salah Bayazidi, the representative of the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala in Washington, told Shafaq News on Friday, arguing that such recognition would strengthen national unity rather than threatening it.

Iran’s future political system must reflect the country’s multiethnic makeup, which includes Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Arabs, Baloch, and other communities, he added, stressing that Kurdish political forces could help reinforce national unity by framing their aspirations within a broader political model based on “shared sovereignty, decentralization, and equal rights for all components inside Iran.”

Headquarters belonging to Komala in the Kurdistan Region have reportedly faced repeated missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the conflict involving the USA, Israel, and Iran.

Earlier this month, Bayazidi denied reports alleging that Iranian Kurdish opposition groups had received weapons shipments from the United States, emphasizing that Kurdish political forces would remain “a key player” in shaping the outcome of any future political or military developments inside Iran.