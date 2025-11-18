President Barzani at MEPS 2025: Iran is an important neighbor, relations to improve

Shafaq News – Duhok

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday said that the Region does not seek to create tensions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining positive diplomatic and economic relations with Iran.

Speaking during a panel at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Barzani described Iran as an important neighbor for the Kurdistan Region, adding that the Region’s policy has consistently aimed at building stable ties without crises, and that annual trade between the two sides exceeds $11B.

Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region has "never" supported any actor against the Islamic Republic of Iran. "Tehran had provided significant assistance to the Region in earlier periods, and Erbil seeks to contribute to security and stability rather than becoming a source of problems.

The Kurdish President acknowledged that the two sides had faced “a misunderstanding” in the recent period, but "constructive" solutions had been reached, and that ongoing dialogue continues to produce positive results. “I hope that this progress will continue.”

Addressing the situation of Kurds in Iran, Barzani said that policies denying their identity in the region had proven unsuccessful. He called for addressing issues in Kurdish-populated areas “in ways that reflect local realities.”

Barzani added that the Kurdish question exists not only in Iran but also in Syria and Turkiye, affirming, “the Region does not seek to offer mechanisms for these states, but believes the issue should be resolved in each country.”