IRGC blocks Nowruz celebrations in Kurdish cities, monitor reports

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has restricted Nowruz celebrations in several Kurdish cities, deploying security forces to prevent public gatherings, according to a human rights monitor.

The Hengaw human rights website reported that armed forces attempted to block festivities in Kermanshah, Oshnavieh, Bukan, and Saqqez, citing violations of the right to freedom of assembly.

“Government forces, armed with heavy machine guns, set up checkpoints at the entrance to Singan village in Oshnavieh to prevent celebrations,” Hengaw stated, adding that the IRGC and police forces also established roadblocks in Kani Sork and Qalatok hill, leading to clashes in Tachinavi, where some government forces were reportedly disarmed.

Hengaws Bericht über die Versuche der Staatskräfte, die Newroz-Feierlichkeiten in verschiedenen Städten Kurdistans zu verhindernhttps://t.co/BZpf9fvbjX — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) March 16, 2025

In Bukan, IRGC forces reportedly blocked access to Targheh peak, preventing the Nowruz event. In Saqqez, authorities erected barricades at Mount Jaqal, but the celebration proceeded despite drone surveillance.

As for Kermanshah’s Darehderaz neighborhood, security forces allegedly attempted to prevent gatherings. “Despite delays and restrictions, the event was eventually held,” Hengaw noted.

Hengaw footage showed Special Unit vehicles patrolling the area in what appeared to be an “intimidation tactic.”

The monitor also reported the arrest of Seyed Kamal Tahai Kanisork, a resident of Oshnavieh’s Tachinavi neighborhood, on March 14 by IRGC intelligence forces. He was allegedly subjected to violence during his arrest for organizing Nowruz celebrations.

Seyed Kamal Tahai Kanisork, a Kurdish man from Oshnavieh (Shno), has been forcibly arrested by the IRGC Intelligence Organization in connection with the Newroz celebrations in the city.#KurdistanNewrozhttps://t.co/Fs8mP1nb8j — Hengaw Organization for Human Rights (@Hengaw_English) March 15, 2025

Earlier in Mars, Sadegh Hosseini, the IRGC commander in Ilam, announced that no permits would be issued for Nowruz celebrations, warning that “any individual organizing or collecting funds for celebrations, whether online or in person, would face strict measures.”

Despite past arrests and security threats, videos have surfaced showing large-scale Nowruz celebrations in multiple cities across West Azerbaijan and Kurdistan provinces, with significant public participation.