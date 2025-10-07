Syrian Kurds protest decree with early Nowruz blaze

Shafaq News – Qamishli

Kurds in the northeastern city of Qamishli lit symbolic Nowruz fires on Tuesday night, protesting a presidential decree that excluded their national holiday from Syria’s official calendar, local sources told Shafaq News.

The event, held five months ahead of the annual festival, drew hundreds of participants who carried banners and sang traditional songs celebrating Nowruz — the Kurdish New Year observed on March 21.

The protest followed a decree issued by transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa revising the country’s holiday schedule. The new list added two dates linked to the Syrian revolution but omitted celebrations marking Newroz, the Assyrian Akitu festival, and the Yazidi Carsema Sor.

“Leaving out Newroz continues a legacy of marginalization,” Shyar Silo, a member of a local folkloric group, told Shafaq News. “We had hoped this government would mark a new beginning built on inclusion.”

Activist Khnaf Mesto, who joined in lighting the ceremonial flame, said the decision “missed an opportunity to honor Syria’s diversity.”

Syria’s Kurdish population is estimated at 2.5–3 million, or about 10–15% of the country, mostly concentrated in the north and northeast—particularly around Hasakah, Qamishli, Kobani, and Afrin—with smaller communities in Aleppo and Damascus.

