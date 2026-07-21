Missiles target Iranian Kurdish opposition base in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles fired at a base belonging to the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) on the outskirts of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The attack occurred at 8:30 p.m. Baghdad time, targeting the group’s Chamshar headquarters near the Darashakran area east of Erbil, with the missiles launched in quick succession.

Both were destroyed in flight, preventing casualties or material damage.

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