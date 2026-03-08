PAK denies Peshmerga advancement toward Kurdish-Iranian frontier

Shafaq News- Erbil

Tehran has deployed heavy security across Kurdish areas in western Iran, the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) indicated on Sunday, while rejecting reports that Kurdish opposition forces from Iraq have moved toward the Iranian border.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the party’s spokesperson Khalil Kanisanani reported that Iranian authorities have stationed large numbers of government forces amid ongoing shelling and attacks, a development that has heightened anxiety in local communities.

He warned that conditions in the Kurdish areas of eastern Kurdistan inside Iran are worsening, with basic goods and essential supplies increasingly scarce in local markets, forcing much economic and commercial activity to grind to a halt.

“Many shop owners have closed their businesses as tensions intensify and fears of war spread across the region,” he noted, adding that workers in border areas are increasingly reluctant to travel to their jobs, further limiting access to essential goods.

Addressing reports of Iraqi border guard movements toward the Penjwen area near the Kurdistan Region’s frontier with Iran, Kanisanani explained that the deployment was part of a reconnaissance mission to monitor conditions along the border strip and check for any military activity or presence of Iranian Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

The troops stationed there confirmed no movements along the frontier, he added, stressing that the East Kurdistan Peshmerga based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have not approached the border.

His comments came two days after he indicated that PAK, an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, will not participate in a potential military campaign against Iran unless specific conditions are met, including guarantees that the security of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region would remain intact and that the United States provides meaningful military support.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington does not want to involve Kurdish groups in the ongoing conflict with Iran, noting that while Kurdish fighters had expressed readiness to assist, their engagement could further complicate tensions along the border.

Read more: Between war and neutrality: Kurdistan navigates US-Iran confrontation