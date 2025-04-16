Kurdistan's Interior Minister: Iran border threat eliminated

Shafaq News/ Iranian Kurdish opposition groups no longer pose a military or security threat along the shared border, Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed stated on Wednesday.

Ahmed confirmed to reporters that the joint high committee established by Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region had completed its mandate, emphasizing that bilateral relations have now reached a “constructive and advanced stage.”

Addressing concerns over Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, he noted that “appropriate measures” had been taken and “these forces no longer represent a security or military threat along the shared border.”

In September 2023, the joint high committee overseeing the implementation of the Iraq-Iran security agreement announced the complete evacuation of camps and headquarters belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region, in preparation for reclassifying them as refugees.

The disarmament deadline under the Iraq-Iran security pact expired on September 19, 2023. Iranian officials had earlier threatened military action against the groups if Baghdad failed to implement the terms.

About Kurdish Iranian Opposition

The Iranian Kurdish opposition comprises various political and armed movements advocating for Kurdish rights, many of which have been based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Below is a summary of the key groups:

• Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI): Founded in 1945, led by Mustafa Hijri

• Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan: Founded in 1969, led by Abdullah Mohtadi

• Khabat (Organization of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle): Founded in 1980, led by Babashekh Hosseini

• Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK): Founded in 1991, led by Hussein Yazdanpanah

• Free Life Party of Kurdistan (PJAK): Founded in 2004, led by Siamand Moeini and Zilan Vejin

Iran has also launched cross-border strikes targeting their facilities, with operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) involving missiles and drones. Tehran has accused these groups of contributing to unrest within its borders.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government stated that it does not permit any group to use its territory to threaten neighboring states.