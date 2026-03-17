Kurdistan Region to resume oil exports via Turkiye pipeline

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had decided to allow oil exports through the Region’s pipeline to Turkiye to resume soon, while talks with Baghdad continue over import restrictions and guarantees for companies.

In a statement, Barzani said the decision was taken in light of the exceptional circumstances” facing Iraq and a shared responsibility to overcome the current situation. He added that the KRG would permit exports through the Kurdistan pipeline “at the earliest time.”

“Discussions with the federal government would continue to secure the urgent removal of restrictions on imports and commercial movement into the Kurdistan Region.”

Barzani called for guarantees for oil and gas companies so they can restart production in safe conditions.

The announcement followed a dispute between Erbil and Baghdad over responsibility for the continued halt in exports through the pipeline to Turkiye’s Ceyhan port.

On Sunday, the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources rejected accusations by Iraq’s Oil Ministry that the Region was blocking the resumption of exports, pointing out that oil and gas fields, refineries, and other energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region had been repeatedly attacked by what it called “outlaw factions,” forcing a full suspension of production and leaving no crude available for export.

The ministry also accused Baghdad of failing to stop the attacks, saying some of the groups responsible receive funding, salaries, and weapons from federal authorities, while the people in the Kurdistan Region continue to face delays or cuts in salary payments.

The pressure to reopen the route has grown as Iraq faces risks to southern oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising regional tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel.