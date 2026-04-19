IEA proposes Basra–Ceyhan pipeline to bypass Hormuz

Shafaq News- Basra

A new oil pipeline linking Iraq’s Basra fields to Turkiye’s Ceyhan terminal on the Mediterranean has been proposed to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz and strengthen energy supply security, particularly for Europe, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on Sunday.

Speaking to Hurriyet, Birol said the Basra–Ceyhan pipeline could be “critically important” for Iraq, Turkiye, and regional supply security, adding that financing challenges could be overcome and that the project requires a political agreement between Baghdad and Ankara.

He noted that Iraq exports about 90% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz from Basra ports, which hold reserves estimated at around 90 billion barrels, warning that disruptions to maritime traffic in the strait would have severe consequences.

The proposal comes amid renewed tensions in Hormuz, where Iran has reimposed navigation restrictions after briefly reopening the waterway, prompting some gas tankers to reroute.

Birol said the pipeline is no longer just an economic option but a strategic necessity for Iraq, and an opportunity for Turkiye and Europe to enhance energy security.

Turkiye has previously proposed expanding oil infrastructure linking Ceyhan with Iraq, including plans extending from Kirkuk southward as part of a broader trade corridor connecting Iraq’s Al-Faw port to Turkiye.

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