Kurdistan rejects Baghdad's accusations over halted oil exports

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Natural Resources on Sunday rejected accusations by the Iraqi Ministry of Oil that the Region was obstructing the resumption of oil exports through the pipeline to Ceyhan Port in Turkiye.

In a statement, the ministry said Baghdad’s claims ignored the underlying causes of the export halt and were aimed at misleading public opinion.

The ministry accused Baghdad of imposing an “economic blockade” since January, linked to the implementation of the ASYCUDA customs system, which it said had restricted traders’ access to US dollars and severely disrupted commercial activity.

It also said oil and gas fields, refineries, and energy infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region had been repeatedly targeted by “outlaw factions,” forcing a complete halt in production and leaving no crude available for export.

The ministry further accused Baghdad of failing to deter the attacks, claiming that some of the groups responsible receive funding, salaries, and weapons from federal authorities, while residents of the Kurdistan Region continue to face delays or reductions in salary payments.

Despite the dispute, the ministry reiterated its readiness to resolve the crisis through dialogue and said technical teams from the Kurdistan Region remain prepared to enter urgent negotiations with Iraqi authorities to reach a solution that serves Iraq’s national interest.

Earlier, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said the Kurdistan Region had rejected a proposal to resume exports of around 300,000 barrels per day through the pipeline to Ceyhan to compensate for halted shipments from southern fields, urging a swift restart to reduce financial losses.