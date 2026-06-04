Iran's Khamenei reaffirms anti-Israel stance

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Thursday that Tehran would not change its position toward Tel Aviv, accusing the global "system of domination" of creating Israel as a “military outpost” in the Middle East.

In a message marking the 37th anniversary of the death of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei said Iran would continue its current course and remain committed to its support for the "Axis of Resistance*."

He also accused Iran's adversaries of seeking to undermine national unity and weaken public resilience, arguing that efforts to create divisions within Iranian society had failed. "The Iranian people today take pride in their affiliation with the resistance front," Khamenei said, attributing that outlook to the path established by Khomeini and maintained by Iran's current leadership.

*The "Axis of Resistance" refers to a coalition of Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East that oppose Israel and US influence in the region.