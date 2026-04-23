Katz says Israel waiting for US "green light" to kill Khamenei

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is waiting for a “green light from the United States” to target the new supreme leader and Iranian energy sites, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday, expressing readiness to resume the fighting against Iran.

Speaking in a security assessment with military officials, Katz noted that Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran. “The IDF is ready in defense and offense, and the targets are marked,” Katz stated, adding that Israel aims to eliminate “the successors of the successors of the leadership of the Iranian terror regime.” He also warned that Israel will “return Iran to the age of darkness and stone by blowing up central energy, electricity facilities, and crushing national economic infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of “crushing strikes” against “enemy assets” across the region if fighting resumes. It also stressed that recent missile and drone operations had placed Israel and the United States under significant pressure, vowing to block any attempt to rebuild their “strategic capacity or deterrence posture.”