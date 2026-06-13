Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations

Shafaq News- Erbil

The French Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, organized a cultural celebration on Saturday to mark World Music Day, observed annually on June 21.

The event attracted prominent artists and cultural figures and featured a variety of musical performances presented by a selection of artists.

The global event was launched in France in 1982 at the initiative of then-French Culture Minister Jacques Lang and Maurice Fleuret with the aim of promoting music and breaks down social barriers.