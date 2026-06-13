11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations

Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
2026-06-13T21:53:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

The French Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, organized a cultural celebration on Saturday to mark World Music Day, observed annually on June 21.

The event attracted prominent artists and cultural figures and featured a variety of musical performances presented by a selection of artists.

The global event was launched in France in 1982 at the initiative of then-French Culture Minister Jacques Lang and Maurice Fleuret with the aim of promoting music and breaks down social barriers.

Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations
Erbil joins global World Music Day celebrations

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon