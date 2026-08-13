Iraq busts cross-border drug network

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry announced on Thursday the dismantling of an international drug-trafficking network and the seizure of 20 kilograms of marijuana in an operation coordinated with a neighboring country.

The ministry did not provide details on the number of suspects arrested.

Iraq shares land borders with Iran, Turkiye, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

In July, Iraq’s authorities declared seizing 16.8 tons of narcotics since 2023, while courts issued 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences, and 190 international arrest warrants in drug trafficking cases.

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