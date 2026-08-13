Drone found near PMF base in Diyala destroyed

Shafaq News- Diyala

Iraqi security forces destroyed on Thursday a drone found near a base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), along the Khalis-Baqubah Road in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

The operation caused no casualties or material damage, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

A security source told Shafaq News that the drone dated back to the recent war between the United States and Iran and was not linked to the US-Saudi airstrikes that targeted a PMF headquarters in Diyala.

Read more: Iraq under regional pressure as neighbors threaten to strike Iran-aligned factions