Iraqi forces launch coordinated offensive in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News – Diyala

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a rapid joint operation targeting ISIS remnants in the Hamrin mountain range.

In a statement, the PMF said the offensive was carried out from three directions based on "precise intelligence information" to eliminate remaining ISIS cells in the area.

The statement added that the operation began with heavy preparatory artillery and mortar fire on designated targets and was still ongoing at the time of reporting.