Captured by PMF: life imprisonment for “Abu Musab”

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced, Wednesday, that Iraqi judiciary had issued a life sentence against a member of ISIS.

The PMF’s media Directorate said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that “the General Directorate of Security and Discipline at the PMF successfully arrested an individual belonging to ISIS (Nineveh Province). A specialized team from the Investigation and Preventive Security Directorate tracked his activities and movements until his arrest in the Province.”

The statement added that “the terrorist served as a military medic for ISIS and was known by the nickname (Abu Musab) until his arrest and referral to the Iraqi judiciary, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.”