Iraq emerges as key market for Syria’s value-added exports

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria is shifting from raw-material exports to higher-value products, with Iraq among its main markets alongside Jordan and the Gulf, Khaled al-Khader, director general of the Syrian Authority for Supporting and Developing Local Production and Exports, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Khader said the monetary and qualitative value of Syrian exports has improved significantly despite economic challenges, driven by greater emphasis on quality and manufacturing.

Among Syria’s most competitive exports are agricultural products and medicinal plants, particularly olive oil, cumin, anise, citrus fruits and summer produce such as cherries and grapes. Nuts, especially Aleppo pistachios, also rank among the country’s competitive products, according to Al-Khader.

Gulf markets are among the main destinations for Syrian fresh agricultural products and food industries, while Iraq and Jordan offer important opportunities because of their geographic proximity and relatively easy commercial exchange through land crossings. “Markets in Eurasia, the “1105” group, and African countries also represent strategic opportunities for Syrian agricultural and textile products,” Al-Khader added.

Export volumes over the past two years have remained generally stable for seasonal and industrial products, according to available data. Al-Khader said export volumes remain linked to the agricultural calendar and domestic market needs.

Higher export values have resulted from several factors, including greater added value as producers move from exporting raw materials to processed and packaged goods, such as bottled olive oil. Inflation and higher global prices, particularly for food and commodities, have also contributed to the increase in the overall value of export sales.

“Improved product quality and the acquisition of quality certifications by several Syrian products have additionally helped exporters enter markets with greater purchasing power,” al-Khader clarified.

Agricultural exports account for the largest share of Syria’s exports, ranging from 7 tons to 2,070 tons of total exports, he said, citing the country’s fertile agricultural base and seasonal surpluses, particularly in citrus fruits, produce, spices and olives. Industrial and food exports account for the remaining share, ranging from 125 tons to 1,145 tons, with a focus on processed food products, textiles, chemicals and detergents.