Security Forces seize 20+ locally made drones in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Interior Ministry forces seized more than 20 locally made drones and arrested four suspects during two separate operations in Baghdad on Wednesday.

The ministry’s Directorate of Relations and Media said the suspects had been trading the drones in violation of regulations and conditions set by the relevant authorities. The four suspects reportedly admitted that they possessed the drones for the purpose of trading them.

On July 21, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) foiled an attempt to manufacture drones inside Baghdad and arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the activity.

Security sources told Shafaq News that authorities had also found several explosive-laden drones ready for launch in several Iraqi provinces. Some were reportedly prepared to target the Diplomatic Support Center near Baghdad International Airport before security forces seized them and prevented the attack.