Turkish competition pressures Syrian exports in Iraq

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian exports to Iraq face a range of logistical and market challenges, with growing competition from Turkish products emerging as one of the main pressures on Syrian manufacturers, a Syrian official told Shafaq News on Friday.

The head of the Economic Sciences Association at the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, Mohammad Hallaq, explained that logistical obstacles include transportation and border-crossing procedures that affect the flow of goods, noting that Turkish products benefit from competitive pricing and are backed by substantial operating capital that supports extensive warehousing and distribution networks across Iraq.

The reopening of border crossings between Syria and Iraq has facilitated trade, but Iraqi consumer preferences and demand patterns have changed. Declining purchasing power and reduced liquidity in Iraq have altered the business environment compared with previous years, when trade activity was stronger and commercial exhibitions were more common.

Despite these constraints, Hallaq indicated, Syrian products still have opportunities in Iraq due to their reputation and consumer trust. Strengthening their presence will require greater support for domestic producers, lower production and transportation costs, and more reliable access to target markets.

Last month, Osama Al-Qadi of Syria's Ministry of Economy told Shafaq News that Baghdad and Damascus are seeking to double bilateral trade within the next two years and expect bilateral trade to surpass pre-war levels before the end of 2027.