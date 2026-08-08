Missile strikes ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi/ Tehran

A missile struck a vessel belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The agency did not provide further details on the nature of the strike or the extent of damage to the vessel, nor did it identify who was behind the missile launch, though it confirmed there were no casualties.

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned the tanker attack, calling the targeting of maritime navigation and the use of Hormuz as a means of pressure or extortion "acts of piracy by the Revolutionary Guard."

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on the United States accepting Iran's terms and withdrawing from involvement in regional negotiations, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, citing Guard spokesperson Brigadier General Sardar Mohebbi.

Reopening the strait is subject to mechanisms and conditions set by Tehran and is unrelated to the talks between Iran and Oman, Mohebbi added, stating that the Strait of Hormuz is "not merely an economic waterway for us, but an element of geographic and strategic power."