Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 152,200 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 152,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,750 dinars and bought it at 151,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,400 dinars and buying prices at 152,300 dinars.