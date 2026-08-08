Projectile hits vessel near Hormuz

Shafaq News- London

An unidentified projectile hit a vessel 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The projectile sparked a fire aboard the vessel, but the crew extinguished the blaze. UKMTO did not report any casualties or identify the ship involved.

Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates' official news agency WAM said a missile struck a vessel operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it crossed the Strait of Hormuz.