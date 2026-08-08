Projectile hits vessel near Hormuz
Shafaq News- London
An unidentified projectile hit a vessel 18 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, on Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
The projectile sparked a fire aboard the vessel, but the crew extinguished the blaze. UKMTO did not report any casualties or identify the ship involved.
UKMTO WARNING 108-26Click here to view the full product ⤵️https://t.co/MqbE4EZLqo#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/GHKHzwj4KG— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) August 8, 2026
Earlier on Saturday, the United Arab Emirates' official news agency WAM said a missile struck a vessel operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it crossed the Strait of Hormuz.